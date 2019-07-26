Friday, July 26, 2019  | 22 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
PM didn’t wear designer clothes during US visit: Zulfiqar Bukhari

9 mins ago
 

Photo: AFP

Prime Minister Imran Khan wore a shalwar kameez with a waistcoat on his visit to the USA. Many people appreciated the premier for ditching pantsuit and opting for traditional attire.

However, a controversy broke out on social media on whether PM Khan’s shalwar kameez was designer-made or not.

PTI’s Sayed Zulfiqar Bukhari decided to clear the confusion. He said that the premier “has never been interested in designers or worn them”.

He went on to say that First Lady Bushra Bibi bought the cloth and got it stitched from a local tailor. “Whichever designer is trying to claim credit for it is not only a liar but a cheat,” he added.

Some people, however, were quick to highlight the designers whose clothes PM Khan has worn before.

Salman Masood, a Pakistan correspondent of the New York Times, tweeted that a luxury clothing brand Mohtaram has previously stitched clothes for the prime minister. They stitched a shalwar kameez for Rs16,000.

In an interview with Arab News, the founder and CEO of Mohtaram, Fahad Saif , spoke about how “surreal” it felt to receive PM Khan’s order. Saif said they have designed shirts, suits, shalwar kameez, waistcoats, and even sherwanis, for PM Khan.

Referring to the interview, NY Times’ Masood said the PTI is “scolding” the owner for revealing the fact [that he designs PM Khan’s clothes] to the media.

Saif issued a statement on Instagram clarifying that no special treatment is given to PM Khan’s clothes. “While Mohatram does have the privilege of stitching clothes for Prime Minister, it is similar to many other tailoring facilities in Pakistan,” he wrote.

Mohatram’s CEO, however, did not comment on whether they designed the shalwar kameez which PM Khan wore during his US visit.

A designer brand LaFabrica revealed that the waistcoat worn by PM Khan was designed by them, however.

They posted pictures of the waistcoat embellished with the premier’s name and title.

Many people, however, have pointed out that the issue isn’t that important.

