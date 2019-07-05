Nicki Minaj’s Saudi Arabia concert confuses, angers fans

Nicki Minaj is set to perform at the Jeddah Festival taking place in Saudi Arabia, but not everyone thinks it’s a good idea.

The summer event is slated to be the largest of its kind in the region, featuring acts from all over the world. The organisers will be broadcasting the festival globally and it’s being promoted as the first time Nicki Minaj and others will be performing live in the country on July 18.

While it’s exciting for many fans and the artists who are lined up, some are frowning upon the event.

Many fans are disapproving as Nicki Minaj’s hip-hop songs contain lyrics that can be seen as ‘provocative’ and ‘sexual’.

No one in Saudi Arabia googled Nicki Minaj did they? Rapper Nicki Minaj to headline mega music festival in Saudi Arabia https://t.co/Uf3LugRxWg — Kabir Taneja (@KabirTaneja) July 3, 2019

This is a disgrace to Islamic world indeed,God will protect his city from evils. — Abdulmato (@Abdulmato5) July 3, 2019

Cool video by #Saudi Woman wondering why she should be wearing a Abaya while Nicki Minaj can come “Shake her Booty” and sing about sex in Jeddah on 18th. HT @ayaelb https://t.co/vEo6WY2kVt — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) July 3, 2019

According to the Saudi law, the festival will be alcohol and drug-free and 16+. The event is set to take place at the King Abdullah Sports Stadium in the Red Sea city.

The BBC reported that Minaj’s concert is the latest example of Saudi Arabia loosening restrictions on entertainment to promote the crown prince’s professed efforts to liberalise his country and diversify its economy.

Last year, Saudi Arabia became more open to compromising on some laws — removing the 35-year theatre ban and giving women the right to drive.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.