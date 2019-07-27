Malika says relationship with Arjun her second chance at love

Bollywood actor and dancer Malaika Arora has said that it’s still a taboo in India for a woman to take a second chance at love.

Arora, who divorced Arbaz Khan in 2017 after 19 years of marriage, is dating Indian actor Arjun Kapoor.

“It is a taboo because there are a lot of situations and issues that need to be tackled in our country, though I think the issue needs to be looked at with an open mind,” India Today quoted her as saying.

I think everybody should be given a second chance, she added.

Arora came under criticism on the internet for divorcing Khan and dating Kapoor. But she is unmoved by it.

“No one should give importance to trolls, because if you pay heed to them you just fuel trolling,” she said.

In an interview a few months ago, Arora revealed that she wasn’t happy with Khan.

“We were two people in a situation making each other extremely unhappy which was impacting everybody else’s life around us,” she said about her divorce with Khan.

“If you are in an unhappy marriage and that’s what you decide to do, you should do it with a lot of dignity and self-respect. Don’t let anybody tell you that you are any less of a woman. With me, I could sense that a lot of people were like, how the hell did you pull it off?”

