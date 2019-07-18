Thursday, July 18, 2019  | 14 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > LifeandStyle

Komal Rizvi launches her skin care range Truly Komal

4 mins ago
 

Singer, host and actor Komal Rizvi added another feather to her hat as she entered the skincare world with three products under the banner of Truly Komal.

Speaking on SAMAA TV’s programme Naya Din on Thursday, the singer said that she had been “obsessed with skincare since childhood”.

“When my friends would be saving up for bags and shoes, I’d be saving up for expensive creams,” said Rizvi. She added that she has an obsession with face oils, creams, serum and even body and hair products.

The idea to start her our brand came from the inability to find good quality and decent priced skin care products in Pakistan. “I realized that I could only get all the good and premium quality skincare products from abroad and that too for Rs10,000 and Rs15,000, which is ridiculously expensive,” said Rizvi. “However, if you buy local skincare products available in Pakistan they all have bleach, mercury, lead, toxins and other harmful ingredients in their products.”

Related: Sarah Khan condemns ‘item number culture’ in Pakistani cinema

Rizvi has put forward a range of products that were carefully designed in Spain specifically for Asian skin. This range includes moisturising cream, glow serum and sunblocks. “These are all halal products and are 100% cruelty-free,” she explained. She visited chemists in Canada who helped her formulate the products.

She added that her main agenda behind launching this range was to make an economical product for all Pakistanis while serving European quality and standards to everyone.

“For the first time in Pakistan we have launched a stem cell technology serum,” said Rizvi. She explained that stem cells only target problem areas and treats them. The glow serum is supposed to improve collagen production, prevents toxicity and fine lines. “The serum also works as an anti-ageing, plumping agent and firms the skin,” said Rizvi. The Rs1,899 product is supposed to last a month.

Her second product and the most expensive one is her moisturizing cream. The cream is said to hydrate and nourish the skin with antioxidants and protect it from the environment. “It corrects pigmentation, dark spots, and uneven skin tones and also brightens it,” said Rizvi. The product costs around Rs3,200.

She had also launched a sunblock that promises to blocks 98% of the harmful UV rays, hydrates and protects one from pigmentation, early wrinkles and brightens the complexion upon every application. “Even kids can apply this sunblock as it has rose, chamomile and lavender extracts, which are safe for everyone to use. The sunblock has an SPF of 50.

The range is available all over Pakistan in selected stores and salons. You can can also visit www.trulykomal.com and place an order.

She also revealed that has been working on numerous new projects including her new single. The song Jogiya will be released on her birthday, August 3.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

 
TOPICS:
Komal Rizvi Truly Komal
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
komal rizvi, truly komal, pakistan, skincare, makeup, moisturiser, sunblock, serum,singer
 
MOST READ
Pulling pranks might land you in a Lahore jail
Pulling pranks might land you in a Lahore jail
Pooja Batra secretly marries Nawab Shah: report
Pooja Batra secretly marries Nawab Shah: report
God bless ‘parchi’ system: Humaima on Momina's LSA performance
God bless ‘parchi’ system: Humaima on Momina’s LSA performance
Six people summoned after Ali Zafar requests social media investigation
Six people summoned after Ali Zafar requests social media investigation
Birds of a feather flock together at Karachi exhibition
Birds of a feather flock together at Karachi exhibition
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.