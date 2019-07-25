Humaima Mallick opens up about abusive marriage to Shamoon Abbasi

Fatema Sohail has used social media as a platform to open up about the years of abuse her husband Mohsin Abbas Haider has put her through. Since then, she’s garnered the support of many celebrities, such as Hamza Ali Abbasi, Humaima Mallick, and Gohar Rasheed.

On July 25, Mallick posted a series of Instagram stories, in which she talks about the abuse she faced during her first marriage, to actor Shamoon Abbasi.

“When a woman shares her pain her abusive relationship with you people what the first thing that comes [to] your mind?” she wrote.

Mallick writes she wasn’t able to share her “screaming wounds” with her family, and how although it has been years, “all those years and the pain filled days and night” still haunt her.

She went on to say that she is ashamed of herself for not doing anything following two separate abusive relationships, and how she is not scared anymore and is more ashamed of silence.

