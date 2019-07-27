Here’s what trended in Pakistani entertainment news this week

After a busy week of slogging away at work, sit back, relax and catch up on the lighter side of Pakistani news with our weekly round up.

The biggest news this week was that of actor and singer Mohsin Abbas Haider’s wife Fatima Sohail accusing him of abuse. To read about the social media post that started the whole case, click here.

Many actors and singers took to social media to condemn the actor and appreciated Sohail for her bravery. But one director isn’t happy with Sohail’s supporters who didn’t come forward earlier, even though they knew Haider was beating her up. To read why, click here.

Pakistani Twitter users launched their own spin on the ‘exposed’ trends that are usually used to shine a light on a celebrity’s misdoings with a trend named #FawadAlamExposed. To find out what they were exposing, click here.

Humaima Mallick and her ex-husband Shamoon Abbasi have been in the news after she opened up about the abuse she suffered during their three-year marriage. To read what she had to say, click here and to read Abbasi’s side of the story, click here.

Did Prime Minister Imran Khan wear designer shalwar kameez during his US trip? To find out, read our story here.

A helpful tip for anyone planning on sharing news on social media or anywhere else is to always read what you share first. PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz didn’t heed this advice and landed herself into an embarrassing situation. To read about her blunder, click here.

Pakistani law student Khadija Siddiqi has officially become a barrister after passing 12 examinations. To see her in her official lawyers’ robes, click here.

Tamgha-e-Imtiaz recipient and actor Mehwish Hayat posted a lovely note for her mom on her birthday. To read what she wrote, read our story.

Mahira Khan’s dance moves in her new romantic drama Superstar reminded us of Bollywood queen Madhuri Dixit. To find out why, click here.

