HOME > Entertainment

God bless ‘parchi’ system: Humaima on Momina’s LSA performance

2 hours ago
 

Humaima Malick has once again called out Momina Mustehsan on social media this time for her poor dance performance at the 18th Lux Style Awards.

In a comment on Instagram, Malick elaborated how three performers were dropped out of the awards show at the last minute only to fit Mustehsan in.

“God bless parchi system,” she wrote in the comment deleted later.

The Bol actor further said if Qandeel Baloch was alive, she would have danced and performed “way better” than Mustehsan.

Mustehsan responded to Malick by sharing a video of her rap song from the awards show on her Instagram.

“Here’s to women creating their own opportunities with resilience and believing they’re much more than someone’s perception of them,” she said in her Instagram post.

“And most of all, owning themselves for whatever they are – unapologetically.”

Mustehsan also thanked Frieha Altaf for letting her conceptualize, direct and produce the rap song.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Humaima Malick Momina Mustehsan parchi
 
Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
