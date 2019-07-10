Saturday, July 20, 2019  | 16 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
10-year-old Pakistani girl becomes world’s youngest to scale 7,000m mountain

1 hour ago
 

Pakistan’s ‘Mountain Princess’ Selena Khawaja has become the youngest climber to scale a 7,000-metre-high mountain.

Ten-year-old Selena became the youngest person to climb the 7,027m peak of Spantik also known as the Golden Peak situated in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Nagar Valley in the Karakoram sub-range.

 

Selena had previously held the record of climbing the 5,765-metre-high Quz Sar Peak followed by 6,050-metre Mingli Sir in 2018 at the age of nine.

The mountaineer now aims to climb the 12th highest mountain in the world, the Broad Peak.

Mountain Princess Selena Khawaja
 
