10-year-old Pakistani girl becomes world’s youngest to scale 7,000m mountain

Pakistan’s ‘Mountain Princess’ Selena Khawaja has become the youngest climber to scale a 7,000-metre-high mountain.

Ten-year-old Selena became the youngest person to climb the 7,027m peak of Spantik also known as the Golden Peak situated in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Nagar Valley in the Karakoram sub-range.

#SummitAlert#Pakistan ‘s 10 years old Selena Khawaja became the #youngest person ever to stand on top of #Spantik peak (7,027m) this morning. This record also holds special value as this makes her the youngest #climber ever to #summit a #7000er anywhere in the world#karakoram pic.twitter.com/t0sMTbzTcl — The Karakoram Club (@KarakoramClub) July 17, 2019

Selena had previously held the record of climbing the 5,765-metre-high Quz Sar Peak followed by 6,050-metre Mingli Sir in 2018 at the age of nine.

The mountaineer now aims to climb the 12th highest mountain in the world, the Broad Peak.