HOME > LifeandStyle

YouTuber Jaclyn Hill faces backlash for selling ‘hairy,’ ‘lumpy’ lipsticks

3 hours ago

Photo: Jaclyn Hill/ Instagram

Beauty YouTuber Jaclyn Hill has been under fire from fans that claim that the lipsticks they ordered from her new makeup line are full of defects.

The brand launched with a line of 20 nude lipsticks on May 30, each $18, which are all currently sold out on the website. But when customers started receiving their lipsticks, they noticed that something wasn’t quite right. People saw hairs, bumps and balls in the lipstick itself, and some even arrived completely damaged or had a gritty texture after a single use.

Hill has responded, saying, “If any of you are receiving lipsticks like this…. please know that this is NOT hair!” She has blamed it on the new white gloves that were used to do quality control.

Even though it seems like a lot of people are having issues, Hill’s team reports that after reviewing the complaints, it was concluded that less than 1% of the orders placed actually had a defect.

Hill also released a statement on her Twitter account, thanking customers for their feedback, and pledging to resolve the issue quickly. “I want to thank you all for the unbiased feedback on my lipstick collection. The good, the bad & the ugly,” she wrote. “Every comment or concern that has been brought to my attention has not been taken lightly. My team and I are working nonstop to address any & all issues you may be having.”

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Jaclyn Hill lipstick
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
jaclyn hill, lipstick, jaclyn cosmetics, youtube
 
MOST READ
World's most costly painting on Saudi prince's yacht: report
World’s most costly painting on Saudi prince’s yacht: report
Mahira Khan stuns in poster of upcoming film Superstar
Mahira Khan stuns in poster of upcoming film Superstar
Hocane sisters unveil their new clothing line UXM
Hocane sisters unveil their new clothing line UXM
YouTuber Jaclyn Hill faces backlash for selling 'hairy,' 'lumpy' lipsticks
YouTuber Jaclyn Hill faces backlash for selling ‘hairy,’ ‘lumpy’ lipsticks
Queen honours 'The Crown' actress Olivia Colman
Queen honours ‘The Crown’ actress Olivia Colman
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.