YouTuber Jaclyn Hill faces backlash for selling ‘hairy,’ ‘lumpy’ lipsticks

Beauty YouTuber Jaclyn Hill has been under fire from fans that claim that the lipsticks they ordered from her new makeup line are full of defects.

The brand launched with a line of 20 nude lipsticks on May 30, each $18, which are all currently sold out on the website. But when customers started receiving their lipsticks, they noticed that something wasn’t quite right. People saw hairs, bumps and balls in the lipstick itself, and some even arrived completely damaged or had a gritty texture after a single use.

Watching @RawBeautyKristi newest video on the Jaclyn Hill lipsticks and I am disgusted 🤢 hope they figure out what the hell went wrong and fix it! I would’ve been pissed if I had spent my money on those lipsticks. Btw thank you Kristi for going so in depth and showing everything pic.twitter.com/9le5AT89J9 — Alana Gilmore (@_alanagilmore) June 9, 2019

Here are what half of my lipsticks look like after swatching them on my hand a few times. The two that are broken happened on the first swatch. The other half of my lipsticks are fine. I’ll be emailing them these pics & videos (more on my ig story) pic.twitter.com/FF2GAQaPar — Brianna Fox (@brimariefox) June 8, 2019

yes the lipstick is sweating because it just got delivered and it’s 80+ out today…but @Jaclynhill @jaclyncosmetics my sofia and one other shade in my order had this fuzz/lint on my bullet fresh out of the component

i’m not trying to shade you like I think some other people are pic.twitter.com/e14y89cREq — NickyT (@tarantino_nick) June 6, 2019

@Jaclynhill @jaclyncosmetics I am a huge supporter! Seriously love you. I was soooo excited to buy your lipsticks. Today when I went to put on “Decaf” ..I noticed there was a hard ball inside of it. What is it? Can I get a replacement? pic.twitter.com/D9acDVtDgH — Krystal Duarte (@mizzgrizzlybee) June 7, 2019

Hill has responded, saying, “If any of you are receiving lipsticks like this…. please know that this is NOT hair!” She has blamed it on the new white gloves that were used to do quality control.

If any of you are receiving lipsticks like this…. please know that this is NOT hair! My factory used brand new white gloves to do quality control & they shed all over my product!😡 We switched to rubber gloves 2 days ago & will make sure this never happens again. https://t.co/qn6UTUJzRE — Jaclyn Hill (@Jaclynhill) June 8, 2019

My team and I are working very hard on finding out EXACTLY what is causing the “grittiness & bumpy texture” on some of my lipsticks. I am so sorry to see some of you dissatisfied with my product. I will make it right for you & learn from this mistake! That’s a promise❤️ — Jaclyn Hill (@Jaclynhill) June 8, 2019

Even though it seems like a lot of people are having issues, Hill’s team reports that after reviewing the complaints, it was concluded that less than 1% of the orders placed actually had a defect.

Hill also released a statement on her Twitter account, thanking customers for their feedback, and pledging to resolve the issue quickly. “I want to thank you all for the unbiased feedback on my lipstick collection. The good, the bad & the ugly,” she wrote. “Every comment or concern that has been brought to my attention has not been taken lightly. My team and I are working nonstop to address any & all issues you may be having.”

