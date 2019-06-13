Tanushree calls out ‘corrupt’ police for protecting Nana Patekar

Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta lashed out at the “corrupt” Mumbai police for shutting down a harassment case against Indian actor Nana Patekar whom she called a corrupt person.

She said in a statement that Mumbai police gave a “clean chit” to Patekar who has been accused in the past of “bullying, intimidation and harassment by several women in the film industry.”

Dutta said that her witnesses were silenced through intimidation and fake witnesses were produced to weaken the case.

She urged people to stop watching Patekar’s film, saying that she will continue to expose “these creeps” through social media and other platforms.

The former Miss India had accused Patekar of harassing her in September, 2018.

Patekar has denied Dutta’s allegations.

“Nana Patekar wanted to do an intimate step with me during the dance sequence which was supposed to be solo,” Dutta said. She complained that no one supported her, including the producer. She said Patekar not only harassed her, but sent goons to attack her car while she was leaving the studio.

In an interview to Zoom TV, she said that he has a history of assaulting women. “He has always been disrespectful towards women, misbehaved with them and molested actresses,” she said.