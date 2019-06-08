Queen honours ‘The Crown’ actress Olivia Colman

Oscar-winning actress Olivia Colman, who will play Queen Elizabeth II in “The Crown”, was honoured by the monarch on Saturday for her services to British drama.

Colman, 45, was awarded the CBE by the sovereign to mark her 93rd birthday, which is officially celebrated in Britain on the second Saturday in June.

Colman headed a list of stars — and everyday heroes — made commanders (CBE), officers (OBE) or regular members (MBE) of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, the main order of chivalry.

“I’m totally thrilled, delighted and humbled to be in the company of these incredible people, most of whom have been nowhere near as visible as I have, but should be — and hopefully now will be,” she said.

Colman won this year’s best actress Academy Award for her role as Queen Anne in “The Favourite” and will next portray Queen Elizabeth in season three of “The Crown”.