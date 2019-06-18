Mushk Kaleem is done with brands obsessed with fair skin

Pakistani Model Mushk Kaleem spoke against the glorification of fair skin and wants the fashion industry to get over its colourism.

Kaleem took to Instagram to announce that she will no longer entertain clients who ask her to “whiten up” for shoots. She also pointed out how Pakistani designers and brands are engaged in colourism.

“No, I’m not a pearlescent white-skinned girl, I’m dusky and bronze. To all the clients who book me for shoots and then expect me to douse myself in lighter makeup to make me look ‘acceptable for lawn’, I’d rather you not book me at all,” said Kaleem.

She remarked that her skin colour defines her and, that’s who she is, “so if you feel like you need to whiten me up so that I match the ‘requirements of the brief, or the shoot’ or ‘because Lahoris have issues with dark models for summer lawn’ or whatever, please don’t consider me for your shoots,” said she.

Kaleem exclaimed that the clients rather opt for a ‘pretty’ face than hire a dark model because they can’t afford to get hate comments on luxury collections.

“In the past few weeks, I’ve had photographers and designers tell me that they’re only making my skin whiter ’cause ‘the brand can’t afford to get hate comments on luxury collections’ because ‘we need a pretty feel for the shoot,'” her post read.

“Book me because I look good in my own skin, if you want to Photoshop and edit my face till you wash out the dark of my skin, then find yourself a fairer model. I’m sure you’ll have no trouble. Thank you.”

She has been nominated for Best Emerging Talent (Model) at the upcoming Lux Style Awards 2019.

