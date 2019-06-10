Hocane sisters unveil their new clothing line UXM

Urwa and Mawra Hocane have followed in the footsteps of many international stars and raised the curtain on their own clothing line called UXM.

The duo took to social media late Sunday and said they are attempting to translate their inspiring journey as sisters who are full of love and affection into something tangible, a brand called ‘UXM’ featuring casual western wear and accessories.

“Mawra and I are super-stoked to share our first collaboration with all of you very soon, In’sha’Allah,” Urwa captioned the post. In the picture shared, the sisters can be seen donning fashionable gold accessories with their initials embedded, adding a personalised touch.

The tagline for the brand is ‘The girls who can’. “It is for the all the girls #whocan dare to live life on their own terms yet effortlessly in sync with the beautiful world around them.”

On the work front, Urwa is currently busy with producing a film Tich Button along with her husband Farhan Saeed. Whereas Mawra recently completed her studies and graduated as an advocate.

