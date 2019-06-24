Bebo Haider opens the doors to Pakistan’s first trans-led salon

When transgender people work at salons, people don’t mind getting their hair done by us but when we go to a salon wanting a treatment or something as basic as a haircut, we get told that the salon is only for women. Suddenly we as trans people can’t be there, said Bebo Haider, who owns Pakistan’s first trans salon.

“One time when I was in dire need of a haircut and I called all the top notch salons in the city but they all refused to entertain me because they could not provide services to a transgender,” Haider told SAMAA TV on its programme Naya Din on Monday. She said some heard her voice and told her she sounded like a man and that men weren’t allowed at their salons.

The only place that was unconcerned with her gender was NABILA’s Salon. They booked her appointment immediately. “They not only provided me with the services I booked but also gave me a free manicure,” said Haider. She said that is where she got the inspiration to open Trawah, a salon in Karachi for everyone who identifies as a woman — transgender or otherwise.

“Trawah is an economical project under the Sub Rang Society NGO,” explained Haider. Sub Rang Society is an NGO for transgender people working on three things; advocacy, jobs and awareness, she explained.

“Trawah is a code word we use, a slang term within the transgender community, which means makeup or makeover. This is a trans-led salon and I want it to pay homage to our culture and traditions so that people can connect to it.”

Haider said her salon has both transgender and non-transgender staff. “I always wanted to merge our community with the rest of society. The only way to end the barrier between our community and society is to take these little steps,” she said. We have garnered a massive response, now more women are coming to my parlour than transgender people, she revealed.

The activist also revealed that she’s completed a five-year beauty specialist diploma covering all aspects of salon work from Karachi’s Almas Beauty Salon. “I’ve always dreamed of becoming a senior hairstylist and now by the grace of Allah I am the owner of a salon,” said Haider.

She has also started makeup classes for transgender people so that they can learn this skill and earn for themselves. “We will also be hiring them as an interns so they could learn and be independent in the future,” said Haider.

