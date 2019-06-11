A ‘Blair Witch’ game is coming to XBox this year

The ‘Blair Witch’ game was announced during the Xbox E3 2019 press conference. It will be based on the cinematic Blair Witch Project movies.

The game is being developed by the Bloober Team, renowned as the creators of Layers of Fear.

The Blair Witch Project is a horror film franchise that was created by Lionsgate, formerly known as Artisan entertainment. It is a footage-style horror film from 1999 with its latest sequel released back in 2016.

In 2000, a video game trilogy was released which explored the suggested myths in the original movie. However, few details are provided about the latest adaptation of the franchise. A man can be seen wandering in a dark gloomy forest with a dog in the debut trailer which seemingly promises a first-person gaming experience, The Verge reported.

The survival horror game launches on August 30 for Xbox One and PC.

