Tailor your own Eid dress online

Let’s just admit nothing frustrates us more than the tailor refusing to take our clothes amidst being overloaded with Eid orders.

You can putting an end to all your worries this Eid as there’s a start-up out there which offers top-notch online tailoring services at a cost and convenience you never imagined of.

Seedo is the one-stop E-tailor shop for both men and women. Gone are the days when you had to put up with the hassle of waiting for hours in queues, brief your tailor and get your items delivered after ages.

“It a huge problem to satisfy women in the matter of stitching and designing. However, our process is very easy,” said Seedo application developer Arsalan on SAMAA TV’s show Naya Din on Tuesday. “All you have to do is to choose your design, place your measurements and if you’re not sure about your measurement our rider will take the measurements when he will come to your place to collect the fabric.”

The rider will also deliver the stitched clothes at your doorstep with free delivery. “For Pakistan, we are offering Rs999 for a heavily designed dress and that too with free delivery,” he said.

However, Arsalan said that the application is not only for Ramazan. “It a global app. People living abroad can also put in their orders,” said Arsalan.

He explained on Naya Din that those living abroad have to select the fabric and give measurements to get their clothes made.

“The aim of our application and this initiative is to create jobs. Right now, we have 80-120 tailors on board from all over Pakistan,” said Arsalan.

He concluded by saying that they take full pride in their customer care services and have strict policies. He added that if there is any problems in the stitching, it is rectifies within 24 hours.

