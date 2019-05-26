Missed this week’s top stories? Read our quick roundup

Did you miss the top stories trending on social media this week? Not to worry, SAMAA Digital has put together a roundup of the top stories for you to catch up on.

Snapchat is clearly feeling the pressure from competitors like Facebook-owned Instagram and TikTok. The social media platform is reportedly in talks with Universal Music Group, Sony Music and Warner Music Group to secure the rights to allow its users to add the companies’ music to their posts. Read the story here.

Remember the song Udi Ja sung by multi-talented model-turned-actor and singer Mohsin Abbas Haider? Well he’s back with a naat for you to listen on repeat this Ramazan. The naat written, composed and recited by the Na Maloom Afraad actor has left fans in awe. Earlier he took to Instagram to share a picture announcing that his naat would be releasing soon. Read the story here.

Facebook says it took down 2.19 billion fake accounts in the first quarter of 2019. The company has has 2.38 billion active monthly users believes that 5% of its monthly active accounts aren’t real. Read the story here.

After cricketer Asif Ali shared the news of his daughter Noor Fatima’s death after battling stage four cancer, Bollywood actress Celina Jaitley took to social media to offer her condolences. She posted a message on Twitter in which she shared her sympathies with the cricketer and said that the loss of a child changes a person. Jaitly has also suffered the loss of a child. Read the story here.

Game of Thrones said an emotional goodbye to devotees of one of the most popular shows in television history. The blood-spattered tale of noble families vying for the Iron Throne wrapped up with its 73rd and final episode. Airing in 170 countries under its famous tagline, “Winter is Coming,” the show is also the most expensive ever, with a budget of $15 million per episode. But many fans weren’t happy with the way the show ended. Read the story here.

Following Hania Aamir’s heartfelt post about her struggles with acne and anxiety, Hira Tareen showed her support and spoke about the life of a celebrity without makeup. Tareen took to social media to share a picture of her sans makeup. Read the story here.

Nomi Ansari’s annual White Feast has become quite the anticipated event, with people planning their white ensembles weeks in advance. Many celebrities in the industry are invited for the iftar and yes, they all have to dress in white, which is why it is called the White Feast! Read the story here.

Model-turned-actor and singer Mohsin Abbas Haider and his wife Fatima Suhail welcomed a little bundle of joy. The actor took to social media to share the news of the birth of his son Haider Abbas Mohsin and told the world to “get ready for some more madness.” Read the story here.

After internet sensations Sham Idrees, Ducky Bhai, Mooroo and Zaid Ali T fought over stolen content, acclaimed religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel stepped in, calling for peace. Maulana Jameel appealed to the Pakistani YouTubers to stop fighting. Read the story here.

Gucci has come under fire for the second time in recent months, this time for insulting Sikhs by selling a $790 turban. Turbans have both cultural and religious significance for Sikhs. The company has been accused of hurting religious sentiments and cultural appropriation. One Twitter user called out the brand and said turbans aren’t a “hot new accessory for white models”. Read the story here.

