Maulana Tariq Jameel wants peace between Sham Idrees, Ducky Bhai

After internet sensations Sham Idrees, Ducky Bhai, Mooroo and Zaid Ali T fought over stolen content, acclaimed religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel stepped calling for peace.

Maulana Jameel is using his YouTube channel to end scuffles on the internet between YouTube celebrities. He has appealed to Pakistani YouTubers Sham Idrees, Ducky Bhai, Zaid Ali, Raheem Pardesi and Shahmeer to ‘stop fighting’.

In a video posted on May 16 on his official YouTube channel titled ‘Stop Fighting|Message|Tariq Jameel| Ducky Bhai, Sham Idrees, Zaid Ali, Rahim Pardesi and Shahmir’, Maulana Jameel addressed the ongoing feud.

“Our society doesn’t believe in letting go. We destroy people over very minute disputes,” he said in the video. “We need to learn how to forgive and forget each other’s mistakes.”

He remarked that every human being is stained with errors and mistakes but as humans, it is our prime duty to forgive each other’s wrongdoings.

“Be it the greatest of saints or sinners, everyone has committed a mistake at some point in time and we need to understand that is a part of human nature,” said Maulana Jameel.

He went on to say that one cannot counter wrongdoings with wrongdoings. “You may not have the knowledge or the wisdom to understand everything or you might be that close to God but a lack of manners spoils society at large,” he said.

The YouTubers were quick to comment on the video. While Shahmeer embraced the message of the video, Ducky Bhai only appreciated it with a ‘MashAllah’ and prayers for Maulana Jameel. Sham’s comment still made it seemed like he was still trying to put the responsibility on others

The video shares footage of him meeting Zaid Ali T where the two can be seen engrossed in a discussion while Maulana Jameel urges people to forgive and forget.

