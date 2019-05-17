HOME > LifeandStyle

Internet legend Grumpy Cat dies at age seven

4 hours ago

The Grumpy Cat, whose ill-tempered facial expressions were used in thousands of memes, has died at seven years of age.

The cat’s real name is Tardar Sauce and her permanent scowl is because of dwarfism and an underbite, Telegraph reported.

The feline was from Arizona and had many fans in her short lifetime – over 2.4 million followers on Instagram and 1.5 million followers on Twitter.

She was estimated to be worth over $890,000.

Her owner Tabatha Bundesen announced the pet’s death on Twitter.

Let’s look back at some of the best ‘Grumpy Cat’ memes.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Grumpy Cat Memes


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Hania Aamir isn't letting her acne define her
Hania Aamir isn’t letting her acne define her
Tailor your own Eid dress online
Tailor your own Eid dress online
Christian Louboutin names pair of shoes after Deepika Padukone
Christian Louboutin names pair of shoes after Deepika Padukone
Internet legend Grumpy Cat dies at age seven
Internet legend Grumpy Cat dies at age seven
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES ADVERTISE WITH US ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.