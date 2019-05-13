Hania Aamir isn’t letting her acne define her

Sometimes it’s hard to imagine celebrities dealing with the same acne and blemish problems as the rest of the world. After all, they have access to top-of-the-line treatments and the best of the best products — they’re probably covered at all times, right?

Well, one Pakistani celebrity who has always had spotless skin – at least it appears spotless on TV — has taken to Instagram to speak up about her skincare struggles and her story is super relatable.

Hania Amir has said that she had always struggled with mild acne. However, her acne recently got worse and it started to affect her.

“[My acne] would show on camera and everybody started to ask me [about it], started with the totkas [home remedies] and then came the anxiety,” said Hania. “I kept it clean, toner, creams, dermatologists, everything! Nothing seemed to fix my skin and I had my nights AND days of crying. Feeling insecure. Anxiety. Makeup wouldn’t help. I was a mess but I went through it and got out of it too.”

After an intense battle and visiting multiple doctors, Hania has come to the conclusion that she’s done letting her acne define her.

“My skin has been better than before. But it made me wonder. Why is my skin defining me? Who has made these beauty standards that we always feel the need to match? Society?” she asked. She slammed the idea that only clear skin is beautiful. “I know that the idea of being “perfect” is appealing to the majority but you don’t need to be an airbrushed flawless image to feel beautiful,” wrote Hania.

She concluded her post by saying that nobody should feel the pressure of meeting society’s ridiculous beauty standards.

“Beauty is within and anybody who makes you feel small because of what you LOOK like shouldn’t be around you!” she wrote. “Perfection is not what we should be seeking, being comfortable in our own skin is the key.”

Her post led to other celebrities and women sharing their insecurities and how they’ve struggled with acne too.

