Gucci under fire for selling $790 turban

You can make a fashion statement without insulting anyone. Unfortunately, Gucci hasn’t learned that yet.

The luxury fashion brand has come under fire for the second time in a couple of months, this time for insulting Sikhs by selling a $790 turban. The Gucci Indy Full Turban has been called out by Sikhs, who are upset that white models have been allowed to wear the traditional headpiece.

Turbans have both cultural and religious significance for Sikhs. The company has been accused of hurting religious sentiments and cultural appropriation.

One Twitter user called out the brand and said turbans aren’t a “hot new accessory for white models”.

Dear @gucci, the Sikh Turban is not a hot new accessory for white models but an article of faith for practising Sikhs. Your models have used Turbans as ‘hats’ whereas practising Sikhs tie them neatly fold-by-fold. Using fake Sikhs/Turbans is worse than selling fake Gucci products pic.twitter.com/sOaKgNmgwR — Harjinder Singh Kukreja (@SinghLions) May 16, 2019

The turban is not just an accessory to monetize; it’s a religious article of faith that millions of Sikhs view as sacred. Many find this cultural appropriation inappropriate, since those wearing the turban just for fashion will not appreciate its deep religious significance. pic.twitter.com/fldmxa3Wvr — Sikh Coalition (@sikh_coalition) May 14, 2019

In February, Gucci was criticised for selling a black balaclava sweater that looked similar to blackface imagery.

