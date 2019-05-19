HOME > LifeandStyle

Gucci under fire for selling $790 turban

2 hours ago

You can make a fashion statement without insulting anyone. Unfortunately, Gucci hasn’t learned that yet.

The luxury fashion brand has come under fire for the second time in a couple of months, this time for insulting Sikhs by selling a $790 turban. The Gucci Indy Full Turban has been called out by Sikhs, who are upset that white models have been allowed to wear the traditional headpiece.

Turbans have both cultural and religious significance for Sikhs. The company has been accused of hurting religious sentiments and cultural appropriation.

One Twitter user called out the brand and said turbans aren’t a “hot new accessory for white models”.

In February, Gucci was criticised for selling a black balaclava sweater that looked similar to blackface imagery.

