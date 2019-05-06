Five Karachi sehri, iftar deals you won’t want to miss

Ramazan is officially here and everyone is ready for some great sehri and iftar deals.

With restaurants across Karachi now offering iftar deals, picking out the best ones can be confusing. To help you out, SAMAA Digital has put together a list of our all-time favourite restaurants, making it easy to plan your post-sunset activities this Ramazan.

Del Frio has an iftar deal for just Rs1,640 which serves two. You can also avail a free complimentary pizza or sandwich on orders of Rs1,350 and above.

Coco Chan has included an assortment of its special dishes in its sehri menu. Their iftar special is priced at Rs1,490 + tax, which also includes a complimentary iftar platter.

New York Coffee is offering 20% off its main courses from 1am till sehri. The restaurant is also giving a ‘buy one get one 50% off deal’ on their iftar menu.

Who’s up for free pizza? Bella Vita’s sehri deal includes a complimentary pizza on orders of Rs1,500. Their iftar deal is priced at Rs1,590.

Drop by Vintage for a late dinner/sehri and avail the amazing deal of 50% off on every second main course you order.

