HOME > LifeandStyle

Five Karachi sehri, iftar deals you won’t want to miss

2 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Ramazan is officially here and everyone is ready for some great sehri and iftar deals. 

With restaurants across Karachi now offering iftar deals, picking out the best ones can be confusing. To help you out, SAMAA Digital has put together a list of our all-time favourite restaurants, making it easy to plan your post-sunset activities this Ramazan.

Photo: Del Frio/Facebook

Photo: Del Frio/Facebook

Del Frio has an iftar deal for just Rs1,640 which serves two. You can also avail a free complimentary pizza or sandwich on orders of Rs1,350 and above.

Photo: Coco Chan/Facebook

Photo: Coco Chan/Facebook

Coco Chan has included an assortment of its special dishes in its sehri menu. Their iftar special is priced at Rs1,490 + tax, which also includes a complimentary iftar platter.

Photo: NewYork Coffee/Facebook

Photo: NewYork Coffee/Facebook

New York Coffee is offering 20% off its main courses from 1am till sehri. The restaurant is also giving a ‘buy one get one 50% off deal’ on their iftar menu.

Photo: Bella Vita/Facebook

Photo: Bella Vita/Facebook

Who’s up for free pizza? Bella Vita’s sehri deal includes a complimentary pizza on orders of Rs1,500. Their iftar deal is priced at Rs1,590.

Photo: Vintage/Facebook

Drop by Vintage for a late dinner/sehri and avail the amazing deal of 50% off on every second main course you order.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
iftar ramazan sehri


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Meesha Shafi is suing Ali Zafar for Rs2b for defamation
Meesha Shafi is suing Ali Zafar for Rs2b for defamation
Actor Feroz Khan and wife welcome a baby boy
Actor Feroz Khan and wife welcome a baby boy
Sana Fakhar reveals story of her dramatic weight loss
Sana Fakhar reveals story of her dramatic weight loss
I was humiliated but you won’t see me crying: Meesha
I was humiliated but you won’t see me crying: Meesha
Ayeza Khan has made her Instagram account private
Ayeza Khan has made her Instagram account private
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES ADVERTISE WITH US ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.