HOME > LifeandStyle

First new chocolate in 80 years makes its US debut

50 mins ago

Photo: Barry Callebaut AG

There’s white, milk and dark chocolate. Now, Americans are being offered naturally pink ruby chocolate.

Barry Callebaut, the world’s largest chocolate market, is finally getting a taste of the ruby range, the first new type of chocolate in more than 80 years.

The treat is made from ruby cocoa beans that are found in Ivory Coast, Ecuador and Brazil. It has a natural berry flavour that’s sour yet sweet. Barry Callebaut described the taste of the chocolate as “intense.” It is not bitter or sweet but fruity and smooth, the company described in a previous news release.

Related: KP bans sale of pakoras wrapped in newspapers 

Barry Callebaut announced the creation of ruby chocolate in September 2017 after a decade of development. Ruby first hit the consumer market in January 2018, when Nestle debuted its pink KitKat bars in Japan.

But there are still some hurdles. The Swiss firm will have to wait for approval from the Food and Drug Administration to be able to call it “chocolate.”

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Ruby Chocolate usa


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Chocolate, Milk Chocolate, Dark Chocolate. USA, China, KitKat
 
MOST READ
Hania Aamir isn't letting her acne define her
Hania Aamir isn’t letting her acne define her
Tailor your own Eid dress online
Tailor your own Eid dress online
Christian Louboutin names pair of shoes after Deepika Padukone
Christian Louboutin names pair of shoes after Deepika Padukone
Internet legend Grumpy Cat dies at age seven
Internet legend Grumpy Cat dies at age seven
Budget makeovers for Pakistani makeup buyers as rupee tanks
Budget makeovers for Pakistani makeup buyers as rupee tanks
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES ADVERTISE WITH US ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.