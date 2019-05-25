Faisalabad store giving free clothes to the poor this Eid

Eid is just around the corner and with it comes Eid shopping season. But ever-increasing inflation has made it impossible for many to buy new clothes for their children.

But one clothing store in Faisalabad’s D-Type wants to make sure everyone has new clothes this Eid. It’s giving out free new clothes to all who can’t afford it.

“We have placed a board outside our shop which says ‘if you don’t have money, you can take it for free’,” said the owner of the shop Usman told SAMAA TV on its programme Naya Din on Friday.

He said there were many customers during Eid who left the shop after checking the price tags.

“One time in Ramazan there was a family who visited our shop because their kids were forcing them to get them new clothes for Eid, however, the parents down broke into tears in front of me because they didn’t have the money,” he shared. That’s where he got his inspiration from.

“After discussing the idea with my family, we allotted a budget from which we give free new clothes to the needy,” said Usman.

However, he said they “want people who can afford to buy expensive clothes for their kids to split their budget and give half to the needy to mark this Eid special for all.”

