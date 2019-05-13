Christian Louboutin names pair of shoes after Deepika Padukone

Every girl dreams of owning trademark red soled Christian Louboutin stilettos. Even if they can’t get their hands on the entire collection, they still dream of flaunting the traditional pumps.

While we still aspire to purchase Loubs, Deepika Padukone has flaunted her pairs at various events. However, her love for the shoes has reached a new level as the French designer house has named a pair of heels after her.

Christian Louboutin, which had made their red-soled stilettos the ultimate fashion must-have for shoe aficionados, have a pair of stilettos named after Padukone and called them ‘Deepik;.

The unique design is currently available in various colours. The shoes come with a whopping price tag of $995 (Rs140,295).

The French designer house had also collaborated with Sabyasachi to design the shoes that Deepika and Ranveer wore for their dreamy wedding.

Talking about the collaboration, Sabyasachi said, “Deepika is a traditional girl. I remember calling Christian because we both are big fans of her and we love her. And so I told him that we are doing this wedding and you have to do the shoes, and he was like ‘of course.”

Padukone is currently filming for Chhapaak. The Meghna Gulzar directorial is based on acid attack victim Laxmi Agarwal’s life. She portrays the role of Malti in the movie. Meanwhile, Ranveer is in Himachal preparing to play Kapil Dev in the Kabir Khan directorial ’83.

