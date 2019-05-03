HOME > LifeandStyle

Ayeza Khan has made her Instagram account private

7 hours ago

Pakistani television actress Ayeza Khan has turned her Instagram account to private because she wants “fans not just followers”.

The actress has 3.1 million followers on Instagram. She posted a picture on Thursday indicating that she doesn’t want to be part of the follower rat race. “Keeping my account private. I want fans, not the followers,” she wrote.

But this doesn’t mean you can’t see her posts. She clarified to a follower that she isn’t going to filter fans and she’ll be accepting requests.

The 28-year-old rose to fame with her 2014 drama Pyaare Afzal opposite Hamza Ali Abbasi.

