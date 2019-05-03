Actor Feroz Khan and wife welcome a baby boy

Actor Feroz Khan and his wife Alizey Khan welcomed a little bundle of joy.

The actor took to Twitter to share news of the birth of his son and remarked that it’s a blessed Friday for them.

– Allhumdullilah, this blessed Friday I’ve been gifted a son. 🙏🏻 literal Jummah Mubarak. — Feroze Khan (@ferozekhaan) May 3, 2019

Earlier, the 28-year-old dropped the news of his wife’s pregnancy in an interview with Something Haute. He said he couldn’t wait for the baby’s arrival and shared his excitement about a being a father for the first time.

“The arrival of the baby doesn’t make me anxious because I have seen a life no one can imagine. I have seen miracles happen, and I’m in no control over life but I still know it’s going to be the best of destinations. I’m ready for this.”

Fans had started rumours about a pregnancy when the couple was seen at a recent wedding. They celebrated their first wedding anniversary in March.

