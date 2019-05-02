Sana Fakhar reveals story of her dramatic weight loss

Pakistani actress Sana Fakhar opened up on her weight loss journey in a post on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a collage to show her transformation of ‘flab to fab’. In the post, she urged people to become comfortable in their own skin.

“Why do we have double standards? Size Zero, 4, 6 or else, why do we have to put a number upon and against people? Why do we have to judge everything and everyone against a single standard or benchmark of our own?” the actor writes.

She went on to ask, “Why in certain cases, people come out and defend others against body shaming, while in others, they won’t? Why can’t we let others live and cherish life in their own skin and be comfortable in who they are?”

She said that she has always believed in living a healthy lifestyle. Sana said that she always tries to motivate others and urge people to exercise so that they are able to enjoy their life.

“Let them enjoy a lifestyle of fitness, which is a comprehensive lifestyle statement, not just limited to weight. Our goal should be to encourage others, achieve whatever they want in life,” she said.

The actress further said, “It’s not about a particular shape, size or else; it’s simply being able to love and enjoy life as you prefer, full of energy and spreading positive energy, whoever you come across in life.”

Sana has lost around 40 kilogrammes. She was introduced to Lollywood by director Syed Noor in his film Sangam in 1997.

