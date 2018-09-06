Farooq Sattar says PTI wants him to contest NA-247, Faisal Vawda isn’t convinced

The NA-247 seat fell vacant after PTI leader Arif Alvi, who had clinched victory from there, resigned after being elected the country’s president.“Some friends from the PTI have invited me to join the party and I have been discussing this possibility with my close aides,” said Sattar while speaking to the media outside the Election Commission of Pakistan office.He remarked that he has been associated with one party and one manifesto for the past 30 years.However, his version was disputed by Vawda. “If we leave it to Sattar then he will say that the PTI asked him to become the party’s chairman instead of Imran Khan,” Vawda told SAMAA TV.“We are not the party of a single village or citizen, we are the country’s biggest party. How can we do this? What face will we show our supporters?" he asked.