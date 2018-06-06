Two children killed as fierce dust storm hits Lahore

A fierce dust storm in Lahore claimed the lives of two children on Tuesday.

The winds travelled at a speed of 115 kilometres per hour. The minor girls died when the roof of their house in Shahdara caved in on them. Two other men were injured when a tree fell on them.

💨🌪⛈ This is the Black Wind Storm we experienced today in #Lahore, a couple of hours ago. Everything turned completely black for about 15 mins and all that happened within a couple of minutes.#weather #lhr #pk #blackwind #storm pic.twitter.com/tCJjINz0SQ — Ahmad Awais (@MrAhmadAwais) June 5, 2018

More than 300 feeders of Lahore’s electricity company tripped, plunging most of the city in darkness. Affected areas included Shahdara, Samanabad, Shafiqabad, Mughalpura and Garhi Shahoo. People faced difficulty preparing sehri in the dark. LESCO officials said they were working on restoring the supply.

#Lahore earlier today at 6:54 PM just before worst dust storm ever. Location : Eden Value Homes pic.twitter.com/CIRLyUe77o — Imran Sheikh (@imransheikkh) June 5, 2018

Air traffic schedule was also affected. Two aircrafts of PIA were damaged at Allama Iqbal International Airport due to the fierce winds. They planes were grounded.

Rains coupled with lightning continue to hit the city. The Motorway police have advised people to drive at slow pace and not to use their mobile phones.

According to the meteorological department, dust storms hit other parts of Punjab as well. The speed was 108km per hour in Gujranwala, 90km per hour in Jhelum and 80km per hour in Sialkot.