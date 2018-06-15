Muslims celebrate Eidul Fitr in different parts of the world

Muslims in many parts of the world celebrated Eidul Fitr on Friday.
Eid is observed a day after the Shawwal moon is sighted, marking the end of the holy month of Ramazan.
The Shawwal moon was seen in Saudi Arabia on Thursday. A large number of people offered the Eid namaz at the Grand Mosque and Masjid-e-Nabvi in Makkah and Madina.
UAE, Malaysia, Indonesia, France, Belgium, Germany and United States are also celebrating Eid on Friday.
Celebrities and a number of people sent out Eid greetings on social media.
