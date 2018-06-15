Muslims celebrate Eidul Fitr in different parts of the world

June 15, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Muslims offer Eidul Fitr prayers at the Jamek Mosque in Kuala Lumpur on June 15, 2018. Photo: AFP

Muslims in many parts of the world celebrated Eidul Fitr on Friday.

Eid is observed a day after the Shawwal moon is sighted, marking the end of the holy month of Ramazan.

The Shawwal moon was seen in Saudi Arabia on Thursday. A large number of people offered the Eid namaz at the Grand Mosque and Masjid-e-Nabvi in Makkah and Madina.

Indonesian Muslims take part in Eid prayers at Bali’s Bajra Sandhi monument and park in Denpasar on June 15, 2018. Photo: AFP

UAE, Malaysia, Indonesia, France, Belgium, Germany and United States are also celebrating Eid on Friday.

Celebrities and a number of people sent out Eid greetings on social media.

 
 
 

