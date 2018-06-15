Muslims celebrate Eidul Fitr in different parts of the world

Muslims in many parts of the world celebrated Eidul Fitr on Friday.

Eid is observed a day after the Shawwal moon is sighted, marking the end of the holy month of Ramazan.

The Shawwal moon was seen in Saudi Arabia on Thursday. A large number of people offered the Eid namaz at the Grand Mosque and Masjid-e-Nabvi in Makkah and Madina.

UAE, Malaysia, Indonesia, France, Belgium, Germany and United States are also celebrating Eid on Friday.

Celebrities and a number of people sent out Eid greetings on social media.

Waiting for the link to reach us so that we can put the Zero Teaser out. @aanandlrai & me waiting on the streets of America to wish Eid to everyone. Just a few moments more!!! #ZeroCelebratesEid pic.twitter.com/ps2hji0PGb — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 14, 2018

Wish you and all your loved ones Eid Mubarak. 😊 pic.twitter.com/8EJLYbiFN7 — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) June 15, 2018

Eid moon sighted in a refrigerator 😀#EidulFitr pic.twitter.com/LsKpqBnFNy — Danyal Gilani (@DanyalGilani) June 14, 2018

Eid Mubarak to Everyone…

Duas for love, peace & brotherhood all over our blessed world…🙏💖😊#EidMubarak #EidulFitr pic.twitter.com/yzwK0ypRMO — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) June 14, 2018

.@SecPompeo: My best wishes to our Muslim friends & partners celebrating Eid al-Fitr. This holiday reminds us to maintain the spirit & lessons of #Ramadan throughout the year: to promote peace, be of service, respect diversity & empathize with everyone around us. #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/Pg53Fh1FDB — Department of State (@StateDept) June 14, 2018

Wishing all of you a blessed Eid#EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/bjwWIFlrjE — Shaykh Azhar Nasser (@ShaykhAzhar) June 15, 2018

Eid Mubarak from @GayatriGalloway and me and all the Galloway family. May God bless your fast. #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/dP22IMHuit — George Galloway (@georgegalloway) June 14, 2018