Karachi’s political powerhouses to fight for NA-247

June 11, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Artwork: Obair Khan

One of the most hotly contested seats for the National Assembly is NA-247 Karachi South II, which is made up of Defence, Clifton Cantonment Board, Saddar, Karachi Cantonment and Arambagh. NA-247 is made up of areas previously in NA-250.

Each party has fielded political powerhouses for the seat.

The battle for the seat will be fought between PTI’s Arif Alvi, MQM-Pakistan’s Farooq Sattar, PSP Chairperson Mustafa Kamal, JI Karachi Amir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf, former PPP MNA Abdul Aziz Memon and independent candidate Jibran Nasir.

In the 2013 elections, Alvi was elected to the National Assembly on the seat, while in the 2008 elections the seat was won by Khushbakht Shujaat of the MQM. Nasir, who has been active in the past few years advocating for human rights issues, lost the election in 2013 by a massive margin, securing only 259 votes.

Sattar and Memon will face off again in these elections. In the last electoral battle, the two contested the NA-249 seat in District West, with Sattar winning by almost 45,000 votes.

In 2002, Memon was sentenced to seven years in jail and disqualified from holding public office for 10 years for owning assets that were disproportionate to his known sources of income.

General Musharraf’s entry into Karachi’s political arena came as a surprise to many, as the chief justice ordered his national identity card to be unblocked on Monday, paving the way for his return to Pakistan.

This election will be the first for Kamal since his dramatic parting of ways with the MQM in 2016.

 
 
 

See Also

PPP, PSP, TLP to slug it out for NA-246 Lyari Karachi

June 11, 2018 4:54 pm

Who do I vote for in Islamabad?

June 11, 2018 4:07 pm

Supreme Court paves the way for Musharraf’s return to Pakistan

June 11, 2018 3:01 pm

Shehbaz decides not to contest polls from Karachi

June 11, 2018 9:50 am

PPP supporters encroach on Makli graveyard

June 10, 2018 9:16 pm

Yousuf Raza Gilani to contest elections from NA-158 Multan

June 10, 2018 1:24 pm

 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.