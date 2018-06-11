Karachi’s political powerhouses to fight for NA-247

One of the most hotly contested seats for the National Assembly is NA-247 Karachi South II, which is made up of Defence, Clifton Cantonment Board, Saddar, Karachi Cantonment and Arambagh. NA-247 is made up of areas previously in NA-250.

Each party has fielded political powerhouses for the seat.

The battle for the seat will be fought between PTI’s Arif Alvi, MQM-Pakistan’s Farooq Sattar, PSP Chairperson Mustafa Kamal, JI Karachi Amir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf, former PPP MNA Abdul Aziz Memon and independent candidate Jibran Nasir.

In the 2013 elections, Alvi was elected to the National Assembly on the seat, while in the 2008 elections the seat was won by Khushbakht Shujaat of the MQM. Nasir, who has been active in the past few years advocating for human rights issues, lost the election in 2013 by a massive margin, securing only 259 votes.

Sattar and Memon will face off again in these elections. In the last electoral battle, the two contested the NA-249 seat in District West, with Sattar winning by almost 45,000 votes.

In 2002, Memon was sentenced to seven years in jail and disqualified from holding public office for 10 years for owning assets that were disproportionate to his known sources of income.

General Musharraf’s entry into Karachi’s political arena came as a surprise to many, as the chief justice ordered his national identity card to be unblocked on Monday, paving the way for his return to Pakistan.

This election will be the first for Kamal since his dramatic parting of ways with the MQM in 2016.