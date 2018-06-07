Dr Hasan Askari becomes Punjab caretaker CM

The Election Commission named Dr Hasan Askari as the interim chief minister of Punjab on Thursday.

A parliamentary committee was assigned the task to pick a caretaker CM for Punjab. They failed to arrive at a consensus. The Election Commission was then tasked to settle the matter.

The government suggested Justice (retd) Sair Ali and Admiral (retd) M Zakaullah’s names while the opposition sent the names of Ayaz Amir and Dr Hasan Askari.

Earlier, the Punjab government and opposition had agreed to appoint Nasir Mahmood Khosa for the slot. However, PTI later withdrew his nomination after receiving “severe reaction” from party workers.

Mr Askari is a political and defence analyst. He is a columnist and the author of several books and articles on Pakistan and South Asian affairs.