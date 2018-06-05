Content of Reham’s book pornographic, says PTI

The content of Reham Khan’s book is pornographic, said PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry.

Former journalist Reham Khan has yet to deny the accusations against her, at a press conference in Islamabad on Tuesday.

According to Chaudhry, the content of Reham’s book is “cheap”.

“Can you imagine that a woman would get such a book edited by their young son or daughter?” said the PTI spokesperson. “She said in an interview that her son and daughter have edited this book. Let alone an Eastern woman, can you imagine even a Western woman sitting with her children and editing such a book?”

“Why is all of this happening 60 days before the election?” he asked. “Let me take you back. [Former PM] Benazir Bhutto came back to Pakistan in 1986. In 1987, a cell was set up in Model Town. Husain Haqqani was its head.”

According to him, there was no Photoshop software back then. Yet, Haqqani managed to create morphed pictures of Benazir. “Then, in 1988, Nusrat Bhutto’s fake images, showing her dancing and in wine parties, were made” said the PTI spokesperson. “These images were thrown from helicopters as part of Islami Jamhoori Ittehad’s campaign in Pakistan, especially Punjab. These are the people who are against us.”

After that, in 1996, the Sita White scandal emerged against Imran Khan since he was making a political entry, said Chaudhry. “These people will go to any length to tarnish the image of their political rivals,” he said. According to him, pictures of Reham and her son with Husain Haqqani emerged on social media just as news of Reham’s book surfaced.

This is extremely unfortunate that #PMLn is yet again resorting to third degree tactics and using woman to malign political opponants and old players are out for this task #RehamOnPMLNAgenda pic.twitter.com/KHwU5DCvBH — Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) June 1, 2018

Stop panicking, Fawad. If you had been in London today and in the same store as I, I’m sure you and I would have said ‘hello’ to each other too. (Unless you have lost your family’s vazadari & embraced youthia culture) & you shd know I have nothing to do with PML currently 😏 https://t.co/7ibqWagQQy — Husain Haqqani (@husainhaqqani) June 1, 2018

He warned Reham to take back her accusations within 24 hours, otherwise face legal consequences.

According to him, Husain Haqqani is operating this “Raiwind network” against PTI. He said FIA cyberwing should look into the emails of Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal and Reham Khan.

He said the book should be banned.

“Islam says married man and woman are each other’s clothing,” he said. “This issue has hurt our family system. Such people do not care about our values and family system. And then she said that she penned the book while sitting with her son and sister. This shows what kind of values she has.”

Reham Khan is a former wife of cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan. “There is no published book at the moment,” she tweeted. “There is only a manuscript. Legal notices are acknowledged when they are served. Legal notice is for legal counsel to respond to NOT to be discussed on TV shows. Wait for the book to be published please.” She has hired Hassan, Qureshi & Mamdot barristers and solicitors Yasser Latif Hamdani and Omer Malik. They have sent a defamation notice to PTI’s Hamza Ali Abbasi.