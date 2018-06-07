SHO killed in IED blast en route to investigating murder in Sufi Mohammad hometown

A police mobile unit has been attacked in Lower Dir in which the SHO and driver have been killed, reports SAMAA’s Zahid Jan.

The victims were identified as Zaindara Police Station SHO Bakht Buner Khan and his driver Irfan. His gunman and constable were injured.

The police party was going to investigate the killing of 75-year-old Sarfaraz (son of Mian Noor), who used to be on the village defence council. He was a resident of Lamotai Sori Pao in Lal Qila, Maidan district. Men shot him dead on Wednesday June 6. His brother was murdered in 2009. This is the Lower Dir hometown of Maulana Sufi Mohammad.

In April, the Pakistan Army handed over administrative powers to the civilian authorities after peace was restored to the area after 10 years.