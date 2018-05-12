Karachi braces for a political weekend



Karachi is going to witness full blown political hustle on the weekend as two major parties will hold their separate rallies on two different locations in the city.

Pakistan People’s Party will flex its political muscle in Bagh-e-Jinnah and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in Gulshan-e-Iqbal Ground near Aladin Park later in the day.

Both the parties have completed preparations for the rallies. The workers continued working overnight on the venues.

The general elections 2018 are expected to take place after two months. All political parties are fully active ahead of the polls.

Arrangements have been finalized for the PPP rally, as chairs have been set at the venue. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah visited the venue overnight to inspect the preparations. He encouraged the workers.

“The Bilawal Bhutto’s rally will revive memories of the huge gathering led by Benazir Bhutto,” said the chief minister.

“The rally will be a huge success.”

Meantime, the PTI workers also put in place lighting, sound system and chairs at the venue. A 20-foot high stage has been set for the rally. Bullet-proof box has been installed at the stage in view of security concerns.

“I will disclose as to how we can give back Karachi its usual life and lights,” said Imran Khan in his video message.

The PTI chief requested the people of Karachi to attend the rally and said he would announce a package for the mega city.

Meantime, Awami National Party also will organize a rally at Bacha Khan Center located in Banaras Colony.

