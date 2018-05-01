Overnight power breakdown sparks countrywide crisis



Power outages affected several parts of the country after high transmission lines of the National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) tripped, triggering a shortfall exceeding 6,000 megawatts on Tuesday.

The overnight power failure affected the entire country except Karachi.

The ministry of water and power directed the people to consume electricity sparingly as all four Chashma power plants of 1200 megawatts have tripped overnight.

Three 3600-megawatt LNG power plants, Haveli, Bhikki and Baloki, also have been shut down for testing purpose, according to the ministry sources.

The power distributing companies have started load shedding following the power failure that took place around 1:30am. “The restoration work can take over 24 hours,” said the spokesman of the power division.

“Chashma’s plants one and two can be operational by evening. However, it will take time to restore the other two.”

“We regret the inconvenience caused to the masses,” he added.

A unit of Neelum-Jhelum Hydroelectric Project that was inaugurated on April 13 this year has also ceased functioning.

Story first published: 1st May 2018