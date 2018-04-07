Sindh CNG stations closed for 24 hours

April 7, 2018
Samaa Web Desk


CNG stations will remain close from 8am Saturday for 24 hours across Sindh including Karachi. The decision has been made owing to the maintenance work.

The gas stations have been closed at 8am today for 24 hours owing to maintenance work in progress on field and load management, according to Sui Southern Gas.

The gas supply will be restored at 8am Sunday, according to the spokesman.

The people going to their workplaces faced troubles as public transport also thinned on roads.


Published in Latest

Story first published: 7th April 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Pakistan will host full cricket series by 2020, hopes PCB

April 7, 2018 10:44 am

20 years in jail for no crime: Asma Nawab speaks out

April 6, 2018 10:14 pm

Alliance with Nawaz, Zardari impossible, says Imran Khan

April 6, 2018 8:27 pm

Rauf Siddiqui gets married

April 6, 2018 3:26 am

Bus drivers taking Karachiites for a ride with increased fare

April 5, 2018 11:09 pm

Imran Khan kicks off membership drive from Zardari’s hometown

April 5, 2018 8:24 pm

 

Full Programs

Khatra | SAMAA TV | 06 April 2018
Khatra | SAMAA TV | 06 April 2018
News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 06 April 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 06 April 2018

Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 06 April 2018

Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 06 April 2018

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 06 April 2018

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 06 April 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: ABDUL MOIZ JAFERII

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.