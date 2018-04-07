Sindh CNG stations closed for 24 hours



CNG stations will remain close from 8am Saturday for 24 hours across Sindh including Karachi. The decision has been made owing to the maintenance work.

The gas supply will be restored at 8am Sunday, according to the spokesman.

The people going to their workplaces faced troubles as public transport also thinned on roads.

