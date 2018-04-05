Pakistan won a war lost by world: PM Abbasi

April 5, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
0

SHARES

Share on Facebook

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that whole Pakistan remained united in the war against terrorism.

Addressing International Counter Terrorism Forum against anti-terrorism in Islamabad, the premier said that Pakistan won the war against terrorism which the whole world had lost.

He claimed that over 0.2 million soldiers took part in Pakistan’s war against terrorism.

“Pakistan fought the conflict successfully,” Abbasi said.

The prime minister added, “Pakistan paid a heavy price in the war”.

Abbasi said that schools were not safe. He added that dozens of innocent lives were lost in the terrorist attack on Army Public School in Peshawar.

The prime minister also said that politicians such as former premier Benazir Bhutto were also killed in a terror attack. He added, “Nobel peace prize winner Malala Yousafzai  also became a victim of terrorism”.

“Our military, police and security forces gave sacrifices in the conflict,” he said.


Published in Latest

Story first published: 5th April 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

PM wants undisputed person to be head of caretaker setup

April 5, 2018 10:55 am

Pakistan to highlight issue of Indian brutalities in Kashmir at world forums

April 5, 2018 10:41 am

Despite being on US ‘terror-list’, MML vows to contest elections

April 4, 2018 11:14 pm

Sheikh Rasheed sees Nawaz Sharif in jail by May 31

April 4, 2018 10:44 pm

Babar Azam No.1 ranked T20 batsman, Shadab 2nd-ranked bowler

April 4, 2018 9:39 pm

Pakistan invites England cricket team back after 13 years

April 4, 2018 8:14 pm

 

Full Programs

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 04 April 2018
Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 04 April 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 04 April 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 04 April 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 04 April 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 04 April 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 04 April 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 04 April 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: ABDUL MOIZ JAFERII

By: Ahmad Waleed

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.