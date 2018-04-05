ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that whole Pakistan remained united in the war against terrorism.

Addressing International Counter Terrorism Forum against anti-terrorism in Islamabad, the premier said that Pakistan won the war against terrorism which the whole world had lost.

He claimed that over 0.2 million soldiers took part in Pakistan’s war against terrorism.

“Pakistan fought the conflict successfully,” Abbasi said.

The prime minister added, “Pakistan paid a heavy price in the war”.

Abbasi said that schools were not safe. He added that dozens of innocent lives were lost in the terrorist attack on Army Public School in Peshawar.

The prime minister also said that politicians such as former premier Benazir Bhutto were also killed in a terror attack. He added, “Nobel peace prize winner Malala Yousafzai also became a victim of terrorism”.

“Our military, police and security forces gave sacrifices in the conflict,” he said.

Story first published: 5th April 2018