Khawaja Asif disqualified for life



Pakistan’s foreign minister Khawaja Asif has been disqualified on the Usman Dar petition

A three-member bench of the Islamabad High Court headed by Justice Athar Minallah announced the verdict at 2:30pm Thursday on a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Usman Dar.

Justice Athar Minallah read out the ruling. The minister was disqualified under Article 62 (1)(f) of the constitution.

On April 13, the Supreme Court clarified that lawmakers will never again be able to hold public office if they are found guilty of violating Article 62 (1)(f) or were found not to be righteous and honest.

The IHC reserved the verdict on April 10.

Usman Dar Reacts

“I thank God that struggle that I continued for last five years bore fruit at last,” said the petitioner while talking to media outside the IHC.

“The credit goes to Imran Khan who encouraged me. I made up my mind to get Khawaja Asif moved out from the Parliament the day when he humiliated Khan on the floor of the house.”

Khawaja Asif Pleads Not Guilty

In his petition, Dar pleaded with the court to disqualify Khawaja Asif as he did not disclose Dubai bank accounts and continued doing his foreign job with an Iqamah (residence permit).

However, the federal minister pleaded not guilty. He also submitted a letter from the foreign company to the court. The letter states, “Khawaja Asif serves as legal adviser to the company. He is not a fulltime employee.”

“The company’s representative is willing to appear before the court to testify the facts mentioned in the letter,” it added.

This is a developing story

Story first published: 26th April 2018