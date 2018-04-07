QUETTA: The protest against the killing of Hazara community members in Quetta entered its seventh day.

The main protest at Alamdar Road is held at 5 pm on everyday basis. No government official or political leader have contacted the protesters to listen to their demands.

Last night, people suffering from polio also joined the protest at Alamdar Road.

The protesters stated that the federal government has failed to arrest the suspects behind the attack on their community members.

Quoting figures, they said that over 2000 Hazaras have lost their lives in the past 20 years.

One protester said that the Hazaras are living in fear while another said that they should be given their right to freedom.

The protest against the Hazaras was given by yellow taxi drivers.

It makes it easier for the terrorist to attack the community members as they own most of the yellow cabs in provincial capital.

The protests against the killing of Hazaras is also taking place in other cities of Pakistan as well.

Story first published: 7th April 2018