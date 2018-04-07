ISLAMABAD: Farmers will organise a rally to demand the construction of Kalabagh Dam Saturday.

The gathering has been organized by the Pakistan Kissan Ittehad or Pakistan Farmers Front.

They are chanting slogans in favour of the project.

Pakistan Kisan Ittehad chairman Chaudhry Anwar said that politicians should not oppose the construction of the dam for the country’s future.

“Small and big dams should be created to save the agricultural sector,” he added.

Kalabagh Dam has been controversial as political parties claim that it will only benefit the Punjab.

Pakistan is water-stressed and dams need to be built to save and store water. In August last year, the Water and Power Development Authority told the Senate that building Kalabagh was “critical”. It will be able to store 6.1 million acre-feet (maf) of water and generate 3,600 megawatts (MW) of electricity.

The project has been rejected by political parties in three provinces and the debate on this dam has been going on for 20 years. It has become highly polarising.

Story first published: 7th April 2018