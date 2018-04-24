Elections 2018: It is last day for registration of votes

ISLAMABAD: Today is the last day for registration of votes in the electoral lists for the next general elections scheduled to take place this year after the present government concludes its tenure in May.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has asked the people to visit the nearby display centers or the District Election Commission office to get their votes registered or have their details corrected.

Forms may be downloaded from the website of ECP or can be acquired from the display centers and the District Election Commission offices.

You may send your national identity card number to 8300 to get the details of your vote.

You may get Form 15 to get yourself registered as a voter in the electoral list.

If you have objection or want to get some piece of information deleted, use Form 16.

Use Form 17 to get some piece of information corrected.

You may receive these forms from display centers based in in your respective districts and submit them in the same centers.

Story first published: 24th April 2018