Court to announce verdict in Khawaja Asif disqualification case



Islamabad High Court will announce the reserved verdict in the disqualification case of federal Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif today (Thursday).

The IHC reserved the verdict on April 10.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Athar Minallah will announce the verdict on a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Usman Dar.

Dar pleaded with the court to disqualify Khawaja Asif as he did not disclose Dubai bank accounts and continued doing his foreign job with an Iqamah (residence permit).

However, the federal minister pleaded not guilty. He also submitted a letter from the foreign company to the court. The letter states, “Khawaja Asif serves as legal adviser to the company. He is not a fulltime employee.”

“The company’s representative is willing to appear before the court to testify the facts mentioned in the letter,” it added.

Story first published: 26th April 2018