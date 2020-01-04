Saturday, January 4, 2020  | 8 Jamadilawal, 1441
Will empower local govt after next elections: PPP minister

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Sindh Local Bodies Minister Nasir Hussain Shah accused the MQM of ruining the local government departments and said that the provincial government would empower the local governments after the next elections.

The provincial minister said that the local government departments had billions of rupees in their accounts, adding that all the departments ended up being in debt of billions in 2009.

Shah claimed that the provincial government doesn’t want to give the MQM power that the party wanted because they misused it in the past.

“We give millions of rupees to mayor for salaries,” he said. “Their development funds are released by the Sindh government.”

 
