Three injured in Rawalpindi shooting incident: police

At least three people were severely injured in a firing incident near Malik Plaza in Rawalpindi, according to the police.

The spokesperson for the police said that the injured were identified as 35-year-old Asif Mir, 24-year-old Nauman and 45-year-old Muhammad Ejaz.

The spokesperson said that Asif Mir was in a critical condition at the PIMS hospital. He was shot in the head. Two others received bullet wounds on their legs.

Rawalpindi CPO Ahsan Younus visited the crime scene and instructed the officials to collect forensic evidence.