Sindh CNG stations to reopen at 10pm Tuesday

CNG stations across Sindh will reopen Tuesday at 10pm and will supply gas till 6am on Wednesday.

“A gas shortage has been reported in the fields too,” said a representative of the Sui Southern Gas Company.

Gas pressure is also low because of which there are difficulties in supply to domestic consumers, he said.

Sindh will get gas after 50 hours this time. Many public transport vehicles operate on CNG. Owners of buses, rickshaws and taxis are having a difficult time because of prolonged shortages.

On January 15, protesters had surrounded the SSGC office in Karachi. Representatives of the CNG association, transporters and residents of the city had joined the protest outside the main SSGC office on Sir Shah Mohammad Suleman Road.

Due to the irregular gas supply, people have started buying cylinders to cook food but their prices have gone up too.

