Friday, January 3, 2020  | 7 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Geopolitics

Secretary Pompeo speaks to COAS Bajwa over Soleimani’s death

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 51 mins ago
Secretary Pompeo speaks to COAS Bajwa over Soleimani’s death

Photo: AFP

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo telephoned Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa to discuss the situation after the death of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani in a US attack in Baghdad on Friday.

“Pakistan’s Chief of Staff General Bajwa and I spoke today about U.S. defensive action to kill Qassem Soleimani,” Pompeo tweeted.

According to the US secretary of state, he told General Bajwa that Iran’s actions in the region were “destabilizing” and the United States’ “resolve in protecting American interests, personnel, facilities and partners will not waver”.

Soleimani was killed Friday morning in a US strike on Baghdad’s international airport.

The Pentagon said President Trump had ordered Soleimani’s “killing,” after a pro-Iran mob this week laid siege to the US embassy in Iraq.

Pakistan responded cautiously to the development in Iraq. The foreign office in a statement said that the country views “with deep concern the recent developments in the Middle East, which seriously threaten peace and stability in the region”.

“Respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity are the fundamental principles of the UN Charter, which should be adhered to,” it said. “It is also important to avoid unilateral actions and [the] use of force.”

The FO asked all the parties to exercise maximum restraint and engage constructively to de-escalate the situation through diplomatic means.

In a separate statement, the Pakistani military said that General Bajwa discussed with Secretary Pompeo the regional situation and possible implications of recent escalation in the Middle East.

The COAS urged for “maximum restraint” and “constructive engagement” to de-escalate the situation in broader interest of peace and stability, the Inter-Services Public Relations said.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
iraq Qassem Soleimani
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Qassem Soleimani, Qamar Javed Bajwa, Iraq, Mike Pompeo, Imran Khan
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.