Secretary Pompeo speaks to COAS Bajwa over Soleimani’s death

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo telephoned Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa to discuss the situation after the death of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani in a US attack in Baghdad on Friday.

“Pakistan’s Chief of Staff General Bajwa and I spoke today about U.S. defensive action to kill Qassem Soleimani,” Pompeo tweeted.

According to the US secretary of state, he told General Bajwa that Iran’s actions in the region were “destabilizing” and the United States’ “resolve in protecting American interests, personnel, facilities and partners will not waver”.

#Pakistan‘s Chief of Staff General Bajwa and I spoke today about U.S. defensive action to kill Qassem Soleimani. The #Iran regime’s actions in the region are destabilizing and our resolve in protecting American interests, personnel, facilities, and partners will not waver. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) January 3, 2020

Soleimani was killed Friday morning in a US strike on Baghdad’s international airport.

The Pentagon said President Trump had ordered Soleimani’s “killing,” after a pro-Iran mob this week laid siege to the US embassy in Iraq.

Pakistan responded cautiously to the development in Iraq. The foreign office in a statement said that the country views “with deep concern the recent developments in the Middle East, which seriously threaten peace and stability in the region”.

“Respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity are the fundamental principles of the UN Charter, which should be adhered to,” it said. “It is also important to avoid unilateral actions and [the] use of force.”

The FO asked all the parties to exercise maximum restraint and engage constructively to de-escalate the situation through diplomatic means.

In a separate statement, the Pakistani military said that General Bajwa discussed with Secretary Pompeo the regional situation and possible implications of recent escalation in the Middle East.

The COAS urged for “maximum restraint” and “constructive engagement” to de-escalate the situation in broader interest of peace and stability, the Inter-Services Public Relations said.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.