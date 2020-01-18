PTI leaders promise ‘good news’ after talks with MQM-P

The PTI delegation that’s in Karachi to hold talks with the MQM-P couldn’t convince its coalition partner to rejoin the federal cabinet.

“We will give a good news soon,” Defence Minister Pervez Khattak said while addressing a joint press conference Saturday. “We will never be separated.”

MQM-P’s Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui had resigned as minister for information technology. The Karachi-based party believes that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government didn’t keep its promises.

Senior PTI leaders Asad Umar, Jahangir Tareen and Khattak held talks with the MQM-P leaders at their office in Bahadurabad.

“We will meet in Islamabad again soon,” Khattak said after the meeting. “There are issues that will be discussed and be resolved.”

The PTI leader said that the MQM-P hasn’t left the ruling party but just the cabinet. He assured the people that all of the government’s partners are still with them.

The MQM-P also said that its leaders had a meaningful discussion with the PTI delegation but they haven’t taken any decision to rejoin the cabinet.

“We had announced unconditional support for the PTI after the elections,” MQM-P’s Siddiqui told the reporters. The MQM-P leader said that he had told the government that Sindh, especially its urban areas, needs “immediate care”.

Taking a dig at the PPP, Siddiqui said that the urban areas of Sindh have faced “financial terrorism” for the past 11 years.