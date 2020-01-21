Massive fire engulfs shanties near Karachi’s Teen Hatti area

A massive fire engulfed shanties near the Teen Hatti area in Karachi late Tuesday, according to eyewitnesses and rescue officials.

Several fire tenders reached the area, where firefighters were busy extinguishing the raging flames.

The Karachi Water and Sewerage Board said it had imposed an emergency at all hydrants in the city.

So far, no loss of life has been reported in the wake of the blaze.

Several tankers from NIPA and Sakhi Hassan water hydrants had been dispatched to the site, KWSB MD Asadullah Khan said.

More tankers were being sent there, Khan said, adding that his department was extending full support to firefighters on the spot.

Khan said that all the water hydrants will remain open until the fire is contained.

